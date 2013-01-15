* U.S. retail sales rise more than expected in December
* Crude, gasoline stocks seen rising on higher U.S.
imports-poll
* U.N. nuclear inspectors to meet Iranian officials
Wednesday
* Coming Up: U.S. oil inventory data at 2130 GMT
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Oil prices dipped on Tuesday,
weighed down by German economic data and concerns about the
brewing fight over the U.S. debt ceiling stoked concerns about
fuel demand.
Crude prices were weighed down early after data showed the
German economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter,
more than had been expected.
Losses were extended after the U.S. stock market opened
lower amid concerns about how the U.S. debt ceiling crisis,
which could lead to a default unless the borrowing limit is
increased, will be resolved.
Oil markets have been weighed down by ongoing worries about
the U.S. and euro zone economies, as fuel demand continues to
struggle.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke urged U.S. lawmakers
on Monday to lift the country's borrowing limit to avoid a
potentially disastrous debt default, warning that the economy
was still at risk from political gridlock over the deficit.
Weekly U.S. oil inventory data due out later Tuesday is
expected to show builds in gasoline, distillate and crude
inventories, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, which
could further pressure prices.
Traders were also eyeing data showing U.S. retail sales rose
more than expected in December as Americans shrugged off the
threat of higher taxes and bought a range of goods, suggesting
momentum in consumer spending as the year ended.
Brent futures for February fell 83 cents to $111.05
per barrel by 12:39 p.m. EDT (1739 GMT). The contract, which
expires on Wednesday, settled $1.24 higher in the previous
session.
U.S. oil slipped 30 cents to $93.84 a barrel.
Worries about supply disruption from the Middle East have
helped counter demand weakness in recent months. A senior U.N.
nuclear watchdog official said on Tuesday he was aiming for an
agreement with Iran this week on a framework deal enabling his
inspectors to investigate suspected nuclear bomb research.
The West has applied the toughest sanctions ever in an
attempt to force Tehran to end its nuclear program. Iran, which
says it needs the technology to generate electricity, has
threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz if it is attacked.