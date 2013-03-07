* North Sea, Nigeria supply issues support Brent
* China trade, US payroll data in focus
* Coming up: ECB President Draghi speaks at 1330 GMT
LONDON, March 7 Oil held above $111 a barrel on
Thursday as supply disruptions countered a higher-than-expected
rise in crude inventories in top consumer the United States.
Investors were awaiting the outcome of the European Central
Bank's (ECB) meeting later in the day and economic data this
week to get a better picture on the prospects for oil demand in
the world's top consumers.
Brent crude was up 12 cents at $111.18 a barrel by
1022 GMT. It has fallen from a 2013 high of $119.17 on Feb. 8.
U.S. crude rose 27 cents to $90.70.
"The February correction is now over and the market in
London is finding some support near $110, with a little help
from fresh supply disruptions," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst
at VTB Capital.
"Still, near-term fundamentals do not justify sustained
gains."
Brent has found some support this week from the unplanned
shutdown of the Brent pipeline system in the North Sea - now
being restarted - and disruption to exports of Nigerian crude.
Investors awaited ECB President Mario Draghi's news
conference at 1330 GMT. The ECB is expected to hold interest
rates at a record low. Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan
kept its policy unchanged as expected.
Oil came under pressure on Wednesday after a U.S. government
report showed crude inventories rose by 3.83 million barrels,
much more than the 500,000-barrel increase analysts had
forecast.
"The fact that U.S. crude stocks surged nearly eight times
more than expected does point to weaker demand, which will weigh
on the WTI," said Ben le Brun, an analyst at OptionsXpress in
Sydney, referring to Western Texas Intermediate, the U.S.
benchmark.
"We have a busy end of the week as far as macroeconomic data
is concerned; the oil markets are watching out for those."
China's all-important trade data, including crude demand
numbers, for February are scheduled to be released on Friday, as
is the U.S. non-farm payrolls jobs report.
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal in Singapore and Alex Lawler;
Editing by William Hardy)