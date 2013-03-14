* Major forecasters point to subdued oil demand growth
* China must focus on inflation -central bank head
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT
(Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices)
LONDON, March 14 Oil stayed below $109 a barrel
on Thursday, weighed by a subdued outlook for demand growth in
top consumers the United States and China, while a firm dollar
added pressure on prices.
Two of the three most closely watched oil forecasters - the
International Energy Agency and U.S. government's Energy
Information Administration - lowered global oil demand growth
forecasts this week. The third, OPEC, flagged downside risks to
the outlook.
Brent crude gained 36 cents to $108.88 a barrel by
1017 GMT. The global benchmark fell for the last four sessions.
U.S. oil gained 17 cents to $92.69, after sliding to
$92.18.
"The IEA's report noted a subdued rate of growth in demand
and that is probably weighing," said Natalie Rampono, commodity
strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. "But what the market is trying
to focus on is China's tightening policy. A lot of people have
been pricing in a strong pick-up in oil demand from China this
year and some of those expectations may be pared back."
Comments by China's central bank on stabilising inflation
expectations reinforced concern it may drop its pro-growth
policy before economic expansion gathers full momentum. The
remarks pressured oil and most other markets in Asia.
Supply concerns have taken a back seat for now. U.S. crude
stockpiles rose last week, a government report said on
Wednesday, and OPEC production is expected to trend higher in
coming months as Saudi Arabia adds to supplies.
OPEC's top producer cut back its output sharply in the last
two months of 2012 because of factors including weaker Asian
demand and a lower domestic need for crude in power plants.
"These factors will likely reverse heading into the summer,"
Morgan Stanley said in a report. "Coupled with other sources of
demand, both seasonal and exogenous, we anticipate demand for
Saudi crude will begin to increase in 2Q13 by up to
500,000-700,000 barrels per day."
Oil was also under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar,
which was near a seven-month high against a basket of currencies
on Thursday. A stronger dollar can make oil more expensive for
other currency holders.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami, Ramya Venugopal and Alex Lawler;
Editing by Stephen Nisbet)