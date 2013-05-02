* U.S. jobless claims fall to five-year low
* ECB cuts interest rates to record low
* China, India PMIs show factory-sector growth stumbling
* U.S. crude stocks at record high, OPEC output rising
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, May 2 Brent crude rose nearly $3 a
barrel on Thursday, closing shy of $103 as a rate cut by the
European Central Bank supported riskier assets.
The ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.50
percent, sparking a broad commodity rally and boosting equities
and the dollar, one day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its
own monetary policy would remain unchanged.
A better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims report suggested
the employment market was recovering. Data showed claims for
jobless benefits fell sharply last week to 324,000, a five-year
low.
Both Brent and U.S. crude spiked up at mid-day and again in
the afternoon, which traders said could have been driven by
electronic trading programs which kicked in to spark heavy
buying after prices broke through several technical levels and
failed to meet strong resistance.
"Today's price action was triggered by buy programs coming
in when resistance was much softer than expected," said Michael
Korn of Skokie Energy in Princeton, New Jersey.
Brent crude gained $2.90 a barrel to settle at
$102.85 after trading between $102.98 and $99.51. It fell more
than 2 percent on Wednesday and has lost over 7 percent this
year.
U.S. crude closed $2.96 higher at $93.99 a barrel, up
3.25 percent.
"Oil is up because of the stock market and the Europeans
lowering their interest rate. The thought is that is going to
improve their economy and increase demand," said Mark Waggoner,
president of Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon.
After trading up around $1 throughout the morning, prices
spiked up around 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT) and again just before
2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT). Traders cited refinery troubles and a
climate of volatility as possible factors behind the climb.
"The Fed hasn't changed the outlook for stimulus, and we now
have (ECB President) Mario Draghi on board for more stimulus.
Add in a little refinery outage, and boom, you're on your way,"
said Phil Flynn, energy analyst with Price Futures Group in
Chicago, referring to a catalytic cracker outage at CVR
Refining's 70,000-barrels-per-day refinery in
Wynnewood, Oklahoma.
Gene McGillian, an analyst with Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut, said the present economic uncertainty
contributed to price volatility.
"The trading range is between $85 and $95 (for U.S. crude),"
he said.
"Until we get a clear indication of how the global economy
is going to look over the next six months to a year, we can
expect this whipsaw trading to dominate the action."
MACRO WORRIES
Larger issues of supply, demand and global growth prospects
raise doubt about oil's trajectory in the medium term.
A survey showed China's factory-sector growth eased in
April, suggested the euro zone recession and sluggish U.S.
demand may be weighing on China's recovery. Another survey
showed India's factories lost momentum last month.
"In the short term, weak demand prospects will keep oil
prices in check," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "Prices will struggle to make
considerable gains in the current quarter."
While the demand picture is shaky, supplies are strong. Oil
output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries rose in April, according to surveys this week.
On Wednesday, a U.S. government report showed crude stocks
in the United States hit a record high of 395.3 million barrels,
weighing on oil prices.
Despite bearish developments in oil demand and supply,
Wednesday's pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick to its
monetary stimulus plan has provided some support. Investors are
waiting for Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for April.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London; Editing by
Marguerita Choy, Dale Hudson and Chris Reese)