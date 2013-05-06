* UN warns against escalation in Syria tension
* Brent gains 9 percent since year low of $96.75 a barrel
* Euro zone business downturn points to deeper recession in
Q2
(Updates prices, adds quote, previous SEOUL/SINGAPORE)
LONDON, May 6 Oil rose above $105 a barrel on
Monday to its highest in nearly a month as an Israeli air strike
on a Syrian military facility refocused attention on Middle East
supply risks, although prices pared gains after weak European
economic data.
Israeli jets hit Syrian targets near Damascus on Sunday in
an air raid that Western and Israeli officials called a new
strike on Iranian missiles bound for Lebanon's Hezbollah. Iran
denied the attack was on armaments for Lebanon and urged the
region to unite against Israel.
Brent crude touched $105.49 a barrel, the highest
since April 11, and was up 53 cents at $104.72 by 0935 GMT.
U.S. oil rose to a high of $97.17 and traded up 67 cents
at $96.28.
"Rising geopolitical worries have increased the risk premium
on oil and the fear is that the Israeli attack is going to lead
to a wider involvement of other nations in the Syrian conflict,"
said Victor Shum, an oil consultant at IHS in Singapore.
"That's allowing oil to extend gains made on the back of
strong jobs data in the United States."
Friday's U.S. employment report showed payrolls rose more
than expected in April, pushing the unemployment rate to a
four-year low of 7.5 percent, easing concerns about a sharp
slowdown in the economy.
Brent has gained as much as 9 percent in less than three
weeks since reaching a 2013 low of $96.75 on April 18. Its high
for the year is $119.17 reached on Feb. 8.
Morgan Stanley cited signs of a stronger physical market for
Brent, such as a drop in expected Nigerian crude exports and
supply of North Sea crude Ekofisk in June.
"Crude oil fundamentals continue to tighten, with supply
disappointing yet again," the bank said in a report on Monday.
"The key risk remains weak demand."
Weak economic data from the world's second-biggest oil
consumer, China, and Europe's prolonged debt crisis, have helped
oil fall from its 2013 high near $120 a barrel.
On Monday, surveys showed the euro zone's business downturn
dragged on in April, suggesting the region may be falling deeper
into recession this quarter.
And the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday
China's export growth was expected to slow to around 10 percent
in the second quarter from 18 percent in the first.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL, Manash Goswami in
SINGAPORE and Alex Lawler in London; editing by James Jukwey)