* Chinese factory activity shrinks, raising demand doubts
* Dollar near three-year high
* Euro zone business downturn eases in May-PMI
(Previous CHENNAI, India, updates prices)
LONDON, May 23 Oil fell below $102 a barrel on
Thursday in a broader commodities selloff as a decline in
China's factory activity entrenched concern about weak demand
and on worries about an early scale-back in Federal Reserve
stimulus.
China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven
months in May, a survey showed. The dollar index hit a
three-year high on Wednesday, weighing on commodities
denominated in the U.S. currency.
Brent crude fell $1.35 to $101.25 a barrel by 0833
GMT. Prices are down sharply from a 2013 high of $119.17 reached
on Feb. 8. U.S. crude declined $1.45 to $92.83.
"China's demand for oil will be impacted because the PMI
numbers show that the economy is not doing as well as the market
had expected," said Chen Hoay Lee, an investment analyst at
Singapore-based commodity brokerage Phillip Futures.
"The weak PMI and the strong dollar will pressure Brent
towards the $100 mark in the near term."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on Wednesday led to
speculation the bank may begin to scale back asset purchases
this year. As well as making oil more expensive for other
currency holders, a stronger dollar tends to weigh on oil and
other risk assets.
The Fed's three rounds of quantitative easing have released
hundreds of billions of dollars into money markets, boosting
many commodities, including oil.
Euro zone data on Thursday offered little support for oil
prices. While a downturn eased slightly this month, a dearth of
new orders means the region's economy is likely to contract
again in the second quarter, surveys showed.
Oil also fell on Wednesday pressured by a rise in U.S.
gasoline inventories.
A weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration report
showed gasoline stocks are close to their highest level for the
time of year since 1999, indicating ample supply for the summer
driving season when demand rises.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Ramya Venugopal in
Chennai; editing by James Jukwey)