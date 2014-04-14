* Strong U.S. retail sales data supports price
* Violence in Nigeria adds to supply worries
* China demand outlook seen as bearish
(Updates with closing prices)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, April 14 Brent crude oil rose more
than $1.50 on Monday as tensions escalated in Ukraine, while
U.S. crude rose modestly after positive retail sales data
signaled a rebound in the U.S. economy.
Western powers agreed on Monday to expand sanctions against
Russia over its actions in Ukraine by putting more people under
asset freezes and visa bans as violence escalated in Ukraine.
Brent prices rose by nearly $2 after the Pentagon announced
a Russian fighter aircraft made repeated low-altitude,
close-range passes near a U.S. ship in the Black Sea over the
weekend.
In Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists continued to occupy
government buildings in the eastern part of the country while
another group of rebels attacked a police headquarters as a
military offensive threatened by the interim president in Kiev
failed to materialize.
The United States said it was prepared to step up sanctions
against Russia, a major exporter of crude oil to Europe and
Asia, if the separatist action continued.
U.S. retail sales logged their biggest gain in 1-1/2 years
in March, the latest sign the economy is accelerating after its
weather-induced winter slumber, lending support to U.S. crude
oil prices.
Limiting gains across the global oil complex was the gradual
reopening of several Libyan oil ports that had been blockaded by
protesting rebel groups since last July.
"The geopolitical tensions are underlying the support in
both Brent and U.S. crude," said Andrew Lipow, president of
Lipow Oil Associates in Texas. Lipow said Libyan exports could
threaten prices, but "the general market feeling is 'show me the
oil' before we believe progress is being made."
Brent crude settled up $1.74 at $109.07 a barrel,
pushing above its 50-, 100- and 200-day averages at $108.04,
$108.54 and $108.96 a barrel. U.S. oil settled up 31
cents at $104.05 a barrel, but turned negative in post-
settlement trading as equity markets gave up gains.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude oil, which on Friday
narrowed to $3.28, its tightest point since Sept. 20, widened
out to $5.34 on Monday.
In Libya, the western Zawiya oil port was operating normally
after protesters vacated the entrance to the facility and the
adjoining refinery reopened, developments that had briefly
pushed oil into negative territory.
However, the eastern Zueitina oil port was still not under
government control one week after an agreement with rebel groups
to reopen it along with the Hariga terminal.
An almost complete cut in Libyan supply from around 1.4
million barrels per day under the previous government has
underpinned prices for nearly 10 months, but the port reopenings
could enable a substantial recovery in exports.
"I remain skeptical until I actually see tankers loading and
production figures increasing," said Lipow.
In Nigeria, a bomb exploded at a crowded bus station on the
outskirts of Abuja and killed 71 people during rush hour on
Monday morning, raising concerns about the spread of an Islamist
insurgency.
It was the first attack near the Nigerian capital for two
years, and led to increased worries about oil supply disruption.
Investors awaited fresh economic growth data from China, the
world's second-biggest oil consumer.
In a Reuters poll, economists forecast that growth slowed to
7.3 percent in the first quarter from 7.7 percent in the final
quarter of 2013. This would be the slowest pace of growth in
five years and near the minimum needed to ensure stable
employment.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Edward McAllister
in New York, Simon Falush in London and Keith Wallace in
Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Peter Galloway, Tom Brown and
Jonathan Oatis)