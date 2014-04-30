* Stocks in United States at record high
* U.S. crude heading for lowest close in four weeks
* Events in Ukraine, Libya and Iran closely watched
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 30 Brent crude oil
futures finished just above $108 per barrel on Wednesday after
trading below that most of the day as crude oil inventories in
the United States rose to a record high and traders anticipated
increased exports from Libya.
RBOB futures suffered their biggest one-day decline in more
than six weeks, leading declines across the energy complex,
after a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline and
distillate stocks.
U.S. crude stocks rose by 1.7 million barrels to just shy of
400 million last week, the highest since the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) started collecting data in
1982.
While the build was slightly lower than forecast, traders
said higher-than-predicted stocks of some oil products helped to
maintain the bearish tone as output continues to grow. U.S.
crude finished April down for the second month in a row, down
1.8 percent, its worst month since November.
"I think the selloff has been driven by the weak
fundamentals," said Gene McGillian, analyst and broker at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
A tepid economic growth report also weighed on prices. The
U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that gross domestic
product expanded at a 0.1 percent annual rate in the first
quarter, the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2012.
Negative views were softened by a report on hiring from
payroll provider ADP that showed private employers added 220,000
jobs in April, after increasing headcount by 209,000 in March.
The April figure beat a median forecast of
210,000.
Combined with a weaker economic growth report, the build in
crude oil products "should put downward pressure on products and
also on crude," said James L. Williams, energy economist at WTRG
Economics in London, Arkansas.
But the market broadly shrugged off news that U.S. Federal
Reserve will cut its bond-buying program by a further $10
billion. Some analysts had expected it would put pressure on oil
prices.
Brent crude for June delivery settled at $108.07 per
barrel, down 91 cents. Brent futures gained less than 0.5
percent in April, after finishing lower in March.
June U.S. crude settled at $99.74 per barrel, down
$1.54. It had risen 44 cents to close at $101.28 on Tuesday.
Hardest hit across the energy complex were RBOB futures,
with the front-month May futures contract down almost 2.2
percent in early afternoon trading. May RBOB futures settled and
went off the board at $3.0077 per gallon, down 1.82 percent on
the day.
May heating oil futures settled and went off the
board at $2.9349 per gallon, down 1.19 percent on the day.
Distillate stocks were up 1.94 million barrels to 114.45
million, versus a forecast of a 600,000 barrel build, while
gasoline stocks rose 1.56 million barrels to 211.57 million,
versus a forecast of a 600,000 barrel draw.
"The builds in gasoline and distillate were more than
consensus, and with refineries running above 90 percent
capacity, we may have seen the seasonal bottoms in terms of
supply for refined products," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
In the crude market, traders were also weighing optimism
about exports from Libya after its ports reopened had pressured
oil prices this week, said SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.
Libya's Zueitina oil port will load its first tanker of
crude from May 1 to May 3 after being closed for nearly 10
months because of protests, trading and shipping sources said.
"It's more to do with optimism about higher exports than
actual volume so far, as Zueitina only has capacity to export
70,000 barrels per day," Schieldrop said.
Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia were having a mixed
impact on oil, with the measures likely to dent demand in one of
the world's largest energy consumers but also enable it to
export more, Schieldrop said.
Investors were also watching Iran developments after the
United States targeted a Chinese businessman and a Dubai-based
entity for alleged offences related to violations of sanctions
imposed on Tehran.
