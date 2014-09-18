* Supply risks rise with Libyan setback, OPEC talk
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Crude oil fell on Thursday,
pressured by ample supply, concerns about demand growth and a
stronger U.S. dollar.
Traders pinned much of the fall on the U.S. dollar's rally
to its highest in more than four years against a basket
of currencies. The dollar drew support from a fall in U.S.
jobless claims and Federal Reserve interest rate forecasts that
were higher than those predicted in June.
The decline in the global benchmark Brent price was limited
by a drop in Libya's output and talk of OPEC production cuts.
Brent hit a 26-month low on Monday after data showing a slowdown
in China's factory output raised demand concerns.
A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced commodities such as
oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
"I think currencies are the focus," said Richard Ilczyszyn,
chief market strategist and founder of iitrader.com LLC in
Chicago. "The bottom line is that with the stronger dollar and
dollar index basket rally... you can just take 10 percent off
the top of commodity prices across the board. With all the
geopolitical risk escalating overseas, oil should be popping.
But (the falls are) all currency as far as I'm concerned."
Brent fell $1.27 to settle at $97.70 a barrel.
Prices have declined around 15 percent from a nine-month peak of
$115.71 reached in June.
A setback in Libya's output, which has fallen by about
200,000 barrels per day, has put threats to supply higher on
investors' list of concerns.
Still, market fundamentals remain weak due to fears of an
economic slowdown coupled with plentiful oil flows, according to
Gene McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"We continue to have more than ample supply in U.S.
production of crude and in the Atlantic basin. That's why the
market has dropped as sharply. The realization that there's a
considerable slowdown in demand will continue to fuel more
selling pressure."
U.S. crude fell $1.35 to settle at $93.07 a barrel a
day after dropping on government data that showed U.S. crude
inventories rose 3.7 million barrels last week.
"To me, the market is playing off a little more of
yesterday's bearish inventories. There's no shortage of oil
anywhere," said Sal Umek, an analyst at Energy Management
Institute in New York. "People are starting to square books off
and roll over into the next month. We're in the final dribs and
drabs of short-covering."
Investors were also wary of Thursday's referendum on
independence in Scotland, home to most of Britain's North Sea
oil reserves. Analysts say the result could affect oil prices.
