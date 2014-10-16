* Oil briefly spikes on options expiry, technicals
* Brent rebounds after hitting four-year low
* U.S. crude inventories jump as gasoline slumps - EIA data
NEW YORK, Oct 16 Oil prices rose in volatile
trade on Thursday, as data showing tight U.S. gasoline supplies
and technical trading ahead of options expiry provided rare
support amid a long downturn.
U.S. government data showed gasoline stockpiles fell to
their lowest level in two years, pushing gasoline futures 3
percent higher early and boosting crude futures which have
fallen more than 25 percent since June.
At around 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), crude suddenly surged as
much as $3 a barrel as investors rushed to cover positions tied
to U.S. WTI options trades set to expire later in the day, as
well as automatic buy-stops. By the end of the session, oil
prices had given up much of those gains, but remained higher on
the day.
Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.70 to
settle at $85.82 a barrel, after slipping to a four year low at
$82.93. Brent crude for November, which expired Thursday, rose
69 cents to settle at $84.47 a barrel.
U.S. November crude rose 92 cents to settle at $82.70
a barrel, off the intra-day high of $84.83 a barrel.
Oil prices have slid precipitously since June as ample
global supply outpaces weak demand. Saudi Arabia and other OPEC
members have made it clear that they are not ready to cut
production and shore up prices.
"The market is trying to find a bottom around $80, but
there's a lot of support and short covering," said Andrew Lipow,
president of Lipow Oil Associates.
New York gasoline futures rose more than 3 percent on
Thursday after weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed U.S. gasoline stocks fell 3.99 million
barrels from the prior week to reach 205.6 million barrels,
their lowest level since November 2012.
The dwindling gasoline stockpiles, a result of refinery
maintenance and the switch from summer to winter blends,
stabilized the declining market for crude oil. The EIA data also
showed U.S. crude inventories rose 8.9 million barrels, far
higher than analysts' expectations for a build of 2.8 million
barrels.
While oil prices have been pressured by abundant supplies
and the reluctance of OPEC countries to turn down the pumps,
there are concerns on the demand side too. Investors are worried
that airline business could suffer due to fear of the Ebola
virus.
"There's a lot of oil sloshing around looking for a home,"
said Gene McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy.
