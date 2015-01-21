* OPEC and IEA expect prices to recover later this year
* Total will cut spending on U.S. shale production
* API data shows crude stocks rose 5.7 million bbls last
week
(Updates with API data in final paragraphs)
By Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 21 Global oil prices snapped a
two-day decline and rose around 2 percent on Wednesday on hopes
prices will recover as energy companies cut production
investment to alleviate a glut that has wiped out more than half
crude's value since June.
The lift in prices come after OPEC's Secretary General and
the International Energy Agency's chief economist both said they
expected prices - hovering at April 2009 lows - to rebound later
this year.
Total SA joined a raft of international oil
companies, including BP Plc and ConocoPhillips,
in slashing budgets in light of the recent plunge in prices. The
French oil major said it would cut spending on U.S. shale
production, among other regions, raising hopes there would be a
reduction in the oversupply of oil from the United
States.
The cut is "headline-grabbing," analyst Matt Smith of
Schneider Electric said, but it will be months before an actual
reduction will manifest itself.
"Until that point, we're going to continue to be weighing
OPEC's ongoing production versus these potential cuts in the
U.S.," he said.
Brent rose $1.04 to settle at $49.03 a barrel, while
U.S. crude was up $1.31 and settled at $47.78 a barrel.
The dollar index was fairly flat, trading just under
93 as traders waited for the European Central Bank to announce a
bond-buying program to support the European economy.
On the technical side, U.S. crude has yet to break through
key resistance levels, indicating there is no clear pattern for
a major upswing or downswing in coming days.
"We've been trading in a consolidation range in the last few
days. At this point in time, it looks like WTI and Brent are
starting to carve out some sort of low," said Brian LaRose, a
technical analyst with United-ICAP.
Turmoil in Yemen further bolstered expectations there would
be a long-term recovery, analysts said. Yemen's president was
expected to yield to demands from Houthi rebels after two days
of battle with presidential guards, a move Arab neighbors called
a coup.
On the demand side, U.S. appetite for crude, typically
strong in spring, might be higher than usual because fewer
refineries are shutting for maintenance this year, IIR Energy
said.
Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) late on
Wednesday reported that U.S. crude stocks rose 5.7 million
barrels in the week to Jan. 16. Stocks at Cushing rose by 2.5
barrels.
Meanwhile, gasoline stockpiles rose, while distillate fuel
stockpiles fell, API said.
The more closely watched U.S. government inventory report
follows on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Himanshu Ojha in London and Alex
Lawler and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and Andre Grenon)