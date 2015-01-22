* EIA announces largest U.S. stocks build in at least 14
years
* ECB to buy 60 billion euros of government bonds each month
* Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi resigns
(Updates with settlement prices, adds news of resignation of
Yemen's president and increase in U.S. gas demand)
By Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 22 Crude oil prices pared early
losses but still settled lower on Thursday after a government
report showed the biggest build in U.S. crude inventory in at
least 14 years.
The spread between WTI and global benchmark Brent
CL-LCO10=R widened to as much as $2.53, the most since the
settlement on Jan. 7, as U.S. crude tumbled more than 2 percent.
U.S. crude closed down $1.47 at $46.31. Brent
closed at $48.52 a barrel after falling 51 cents.
The Energy Information Administration dropped a bombshell on
the markets when it announced a 10.1 million barrel build in
U.S. crude inventory, the largest weekly increase in at least 14
years.
"The magnitude of the build in crude came as a surprise,"
said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.
U.S. crude stocks are now at their highest level for the
season in at least 80 years, according to EIA data. Traders had
predicted a build of only 2.6 million barrels, according to a
Reuters poll.
The inventory build included a 2.91-million-barrel rise at
Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the U.S. crude
contract.
On Thursday, the March 2016 oil contract was trading
at a premium of $8.62 a barrel to front month March 2015,
an increase of $1 from the previous day. The deepening of the
contango was the largest one-day increase since the end of
November.
The U.S. supply glut has been a major contributing factor to
the 60 percent decline in oil prices over the past several
months.
The market pared some losses before closing, as futures for
U.S. gasoline rose 0.5 percent. This increase may signal
the beginning of the typical uptick in gasoline demand that
occurs in spring, said Oliver Sloup, director of managed futures
at iitrader.com LLC.
"We're right around the corner to that season where there's
going to be an uptick in demand," Sloup said.
Elsewhere, the resignation of Yemen President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi called the country's output into question yet had
little effect upon the markets.
"The world feels like it is so awash in crude oil that the
events in Yemen would do little to correct the crude oil
oversupply problem," Lipow said.
A new quantitative easing plan announced by the European
Central Bank raises hopes of increased demand in Europe, said
Tony Headrick of CHS Hedging LLC. But the more immediate effect
will be a strengthening dollar, which will be an additional
headwind for oil markets, he said.
The dollar index was up 1.33 percent by market close
on support from the ECB statement, an expected U.S. interest
rate hike and a growing U.S. economy.
