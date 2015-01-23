(Corrects bullet point and fifth paragraph to 2.7 million
barrels, not 1.7 million)
* Partial shutdown of Indiana refinery pressures US crude
* Genscape reports 2.7 mln-barrel build at Cushing -trader
* Saudi oil policy seen steady after king's death
By Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 23 Brent crude rose on Friday on
uncertainty over Saudi oil output following the death of King
Abdullah, while U.S. crude prices fell, with traders citing a
reported build at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub and the
partial shutdown of an Indiana refinery.
Salman, the late king's brother and successor to the throne,
is expected to continue OPEC's policy of keeping oil output
steady to protect market share. Still, the
transition should be bullish for Brent, said Bob Yawger of
Mizuho Securities USA.
"Any time there's uncertainty in the market, you tend to
have support," he said.
Brent was up 47 cents to trade at $48.99 by 12:50
p.m. EST (1750 GMT). It rose as high as $49.80 after reports of
the Saudi king's death.
U.S. crude fell 49 cents to trade at $45.83. A trader
said energy data provider Genscape estimated that U.S. crude
stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose 2.7 million barrels in the
week ending Tuesday.
The spread between WTI and Brent should keep widening, said
Walter Zimmerman, chief technical analyst at United-ICAP.
"There's substantial downside to that," Zimmerman said.
Reports of a partial shutdown at BP's oil refinery in
Whiting, Indiana, weighed further on U.S. crude. Sources
familiar with the plant's operations said they did not know when
the 90,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit would be
restarted.
Mizuho's Yawger said the refinery disruption would
exacerbate the U.S.'s oversupply woes. "That story even trumps
the death of the king of the biggest oil producing country
basically in the world," he said.
WTI pared some losses as the National Association of
Realtors said U.S. home sales rose in December, which may
indicate a recovering housing market..
On Thursday, U.S. government data showed domestic oil
inventories are at an 80-year high for this time of the year.
Booming U.S. production has turned the United States from
the world's biggest oil importer into one of the top producers,
pumping more than 9 million barrels per day.
Some oil exporters, such as Venezuela, want the 12-member
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut
output to support prices and revenues.
Yet, led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC announced last November it
would keep output steady at 30 million barrels per day.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Himanshu
Ojha in London and Henning Gloystein and Florence Tan in
Singapore; Editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)