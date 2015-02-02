SINGAPORE Feb 2 Oil prices fell in early trading on Monday as unions called a strike at U.S. oil and chemical plants on the weekend, cutting some of the gains made late last week when prices roared more than 8 percent on a sharp drop in U.S. drilling.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $51.98 a barrel at 0020 GMT , down $1.01, and U.S. WTI futures were trading at $47.22 a barrel, down $1.02 per barrel.

The drops followed a jump back from six-year lows on Friday, as a record weekly decline in U.S. oil drilling fuelled a frenzy of short-covering.

