SINGAPORE Feb 2 Oil prices fell in early
trading on Monday as unions called a strike at U.S. oil and
chemical plants on the weekend, cutting some of the gains made
late last week when prices roared more than 8 percent on a sharp
drop in U.S. drilling.
Brent crude oil futures were trading at $51.98 a
barrel at 0020 GMT , down $1.01, and U.S. WTI futures
were trading at $47.22 a barrel, down $1.02 per barrel.
The drops followed a jump back from six-year lows on Friday,
as a record weekly decline in U.S. oil drilling fuelled a frenzy
of short-covering.
