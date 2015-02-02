* Rally extends despite U.S. crude builds, refinery strike
* Technical chartists say Brent could breach $61, US crude
$59
(Adds technical analysts' views, paragraphs 3-5)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Oil prices rose strongly again
on Monday, tacking on a total of 11 percent over two straight
sessions, as some investors bet that a bottom had formed to the
seven-month long rout on the market even as others remained
pessimistic.
Benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures swung in a band of
about $4 a barrel, one of their widest in weeks, as near-term
technical signals indicated further gains while fundamental data
continued to weigh on the market.
"We could get a pretty good bear market correction here to
really mess up all the new shorts," said Walter Zimmerman, chief
technical analyst at United-ICAP in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"In fact, at this point, I would rather just take profits on
shorts and resell if the price low is broken, then just adding
to shorts. I absolutely do not want to be adding to shorts down
here."
Zimmerman said Brent could rise to over $61 a barrel and
U.S. crude above $59 as oil prices snap out of oversold
territory for the first time in months on concerns that falling
U.S. oil rig counts may rein in a market glut.
The spread between Brent and U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R widened
to above $5 a barrel, its widest since November.
"I don't think anything's changed fundamentally, except for
the psychology of the market," said Chandravir Ahuja, an analyst
at Kolmar Americas Inc in Bridgeport, Connecticut. "We're moving
a lot more on headlines that we probably would on a normal day."
Brent settled up $1.76, or 3.3 percent, at $54.75 a
barrel, swinging between a session high of $55.62 and a low of
$51.41.
U.S. crude closed up $1.33, or 2.8 percent, at $49.36
a barrel, moving between $50.56 and $46.67.
The rally came despite oil services company Genscape
estimating a stock build of 2.3 million barrels in the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude last week, adding to
already record-high inventories in the United States.
A U.S. refinery strike, which theoretically meant higher
crude supplies in the market, along with disappointing U.S.
consumer spending and manufacturing data, also failed to keep
oil prices down.
Prices jumped about 8 percent on Friday, the biggest daily
gain since 2009 for Brent, after data showed the number of U.S.
oil drilling rigs had fallen the most in a week in nearly 30
years. Month-end covering by traders taking profits on earlier
short positions added to the rally.
Speculators in Brent had raised their net long positions by
1,056 contracts to 143,039 in the week to Jan. 27, exchange data
showed on Monday, as some took the view that prices were
stabilizing from the sell-off that began in the summer.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Claire
Milhench and Himanshu Ojha in London and Gloystein in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson, David Clarke and Jonathan Oatis)