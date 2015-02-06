(Corrects Brent closing price in the 7th graph)
* Libya violence, Nigeria tanker attack raise supply worries
* China's cut in bank reserve requirement could boost oil
demand
* Saudi Arabia sends mixed signals with physical crude
prices
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 5 Crude prices closed up more than
4 percent on Thursday as rising violence in producer Libya and
an expected boost in oil demand from China's central bank easing
helped the market rebound from a sharp rout in the previous
session.
Traders and analysts said they expect crude's rollercoaster
ride which began last Friday to continue as it tries to find a
bottom to a seven-month selloff that took prices near six-year
lows.
But many were pessimistic about a sustained rally, as
record-high U.S. inventories rekindle worries about a glut.
"It is just a changing market sentiment as more and more
players are starting to believe production cuts are coming in
the U.S. and that will be enough to erase the surplus," Dominick
Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute,
New York, said on the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
"I think there will be a lot of disappointment going forward
for that view."
In the physical crude market, top exporter Saudi Arabia cut
March prices for its Asian customers while raising rates for
European and U.S. buyers, sending mixed signals to futures
traders.
Benchmark Brent crude futures settled up $2.41, or
4.5 percent, at $56.57 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures, also known as West Texas Intermediate
(WTI), finished up $2.03, or 4.2 percent, at $50.48.
Brent fell nearly 7 percent and WTI 9 percent on Wednesday
after the U.S. government said crude stocks rose 6.3 million
barrels last week to record highs above 413 million. The
stockpile jump cut short a four-day rally that had sent crude
prices up nearly 20 percent after a slump in the number of U.S.
oil drilling rigs.
In Thursday's session, crude futures rose early, reacting to
a raid on an oilfield in Libya by gunmen even though production
was not affected. An attack on a tanker off Nigeria and monetary
easing by China that could boost oil demand also provided
support.
The rally accelerated towards noon, after oil services firm
Genscape reported a 550,000 barrel build in crude stockpiles at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for WTI in the four days
since Jan. 30. Traders had expected above 1 million barrels.
The smaller-than-expected Cushing build sharply narrowed the
discount in WTI's front month to the second month CLc1-CLc2.
Brent premium's to WTI CL-LCO1=R widened to $6.09 a barrel at
the settlement, its biggest since late September.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Jason
Neely, Meredith Mazzilli, Marguerita Choy, Cynthia Osterman and
Diane Craft)