* U.S. crude resumes downward path after unexpected build
* China shares drop again; Greek crisis still weighs
(Writes through with crude settlement, gasoline rally)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. crude futures fell more
than 1 percent on Wednesday after a surprise build in
stockpiles while gasoline rallied on bets for strong fuel demand
through the peak summer driving season.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
rose last week for crude, gasoline and distillates. That
surprised market players a day after industry group the American
Petroleum Institute had reported a draw of 1 million barrels.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a crude draw of 700,000
barrels.
"We were not supposed to be building crude inventories in
early July. This tells me the data will be additive to the
macro-based selloff and perhaps make it worse," said David
Thompson, executive vice president at Powerhouse, an
energy-specialized commodities broker in Washington.
Earlier this week, oil prices tumbled to three-month lows on
worries about the impact of Greece's debt woes and China's stock
market plunge on the world economy and fuel demand.
Oil prices also felt pressure from Iran's eagerness to seal
a nuclear accord that will allow it to resume crude exports
without sanctions into an already glutted global market.
U.S. crude's front-month contract settled down 68
cents, or 1.3 percent, at $51.65 a barrel. It had fallen on
Tuesday to $50.58, its lowest since April 8.
Brent settled up 20 cents, or 0.4 percent, at
$57.05, bucking the trend in U.S. crude for a second straight
day.
Gasoline was the day's outlier, rallying 2.5 percent. The
gasoline crack CL-RB1=R, or profit refiners get for producing
the fuel from crude, hit a 3-month high as U.S. crude prices
went the opposite way.
"The forward WTI is making new lows and is starting to look
cheap if you have a longer-term time horizon," Thompson said,
referring to the widening discount between nearby and
farther-dated in the benchmark U.S. West Texas Intermediate
crude. <0#CL:>
In China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, the stock
market fell again, with the country's securities regulator
speaking of "panic sentiment" among investors.
Greece, meanwhile, has been given until Sunday to come up
with sweeping reforms for loans and to stay with the euro
currency.
"Turmoil in China and Greece may put recent robust demand
growth at risk," Morgan Stanley's oil analysts wrote.
In Vienna, nuclear talks between Iran and six global powers
went beyond Tuesday's deadline. Market bulls fear an onslaught
of Iranian crude supply from sanctions being lifted if a nuclear
deal goes through.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler and Libby George in London
and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio
and Tom Brown)