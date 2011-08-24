* Brent up ahead of Bernanke's speech
* Surprise drop in U.S. oil stocks supports prices
* Shell force majeure on Nigerian exports squeezes supply
* Libyan rebels eye quick resumption of exports
(Adds trading volumes)
By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, Aug 24 Brent oil prices edged higher
in choppy trading on Wednesday, but U.S. prices slipped as
traders weighed expectations for the eventual return of Libyan
oil exports against a surprise dip in crude inventories in the
United States.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude
stocks in the world's largest oil consumer fell by 2.2 million
barrels last week, surprising forecasters who had expected a
800,000 barrel rise. Both gasoline and distillate stocks rose,
however, which limited gains in crude prices. [EIA/S]
Brent crude LCOc1 settled 84 cents higher at $110.15 a
barrel, after hitting a high of $111.00. U.S. crude CLc1
closed at $85.16, down 28 cents on the day, having earlier hit
a high of $86.59.
"The EIA data was supportive but not that bullish, so you
just saw some profit taking late for (U.S.) crude," said Dan
Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research, adding that developments in
Libya were making it harder to sustain rallies.
Libyan rebel authorities in their eastern stronghold of
Benghazi have called on oil workers to return immediately to
the Ras Lanuf and Brega oil terminals after rebels fighters
wrenched control of them from Muammar Gaddafi forces earlier
this week.
Prices drew support a force majeure declared on Tuesday by
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) on some supplies of Nigerian sweet
crude that some European refiners have been using to replace
the 1.6 million barrels per day of Libyan output lost since
February.
Financial markets are waiting for a speech from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday, to see if the
central bank chief signals further monetary easing to stimulate
a sluggish U.S. economy.
"The market's not taking off, and I think it's going to be
real hard for us to put on any big positions anywhere when we
have this big looming meeting" of central bankers in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, said Richard Ilczyszyn, senior market strategist
at MF Global in Chicago.
"If we do get something perceived as positive, and equities
fly up, you could see U.S. crude run back up to the $90 price
band."
Volumes were relatively low, with the number of U.S. crude
contracts changing hands about a third lower than the average
over the past 30 days. Brent volumes were in line with the
30-day average.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Scenarios on Bernanke's speech: [ID:nN1E77M1TM]
Fed outlook at Jackson Hole: [ID:nFEDAHEAD]
Full coverage on Libya: [ID:nL6E7I11CV]
ENI leads Libya oil race [ID:nL5E7JM10T]
As Libya showdown looms, postwar worries rise
[ID:nL5E7JG13C]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said a crude distillation unit at its
335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery was running
at reduced rates following a fire at the plant. This helped
support gasoline and heating oil prices in the United States.
GOLD CORRECTS
Traders said financial markets also were watching a sharp
correction in gold prices. Views were split as to whether this
would weigh on commodities as an asset class or indicated that
investors might be preparing to move into riskier assets.
Gold XAU= hit a record $1,911.46 an ounce on Tuesday but
has since fallen by around $150 or 8 percent, one of the
largest corrections on record.
U.S. data showed stronger-than-expected U.S. durable goods
orders, and the U.S. Congressional Budget Office predicted a
decline in the deficit in coming years as a result of the
government's recent debt-reduction agreement.
Equity markets edged up 1.3 percent while the U.S. dollar
index .DXY rose against a basket of currencies.
A stronger dollar tends to weigh on oil and other
commodities priced in the greenback while oil traders have been
looking to equity markets for guidance on the strength of the
economic recovery.
The S&P 500 index is down by about 13 percent since the end
of July, while Brent crude oil has slipped by about 6 percent
over the same period.
LIBYA
In Libya, rebels moved to consolidate their position in the
capital, Tripoli, and offered a $1.3 million bounty for Muammar
Gaddafi.
Libya's rebel government will honour all energy contracts
granted legally under Gaddafi's 42-year rule, rebel
reconstruction leader Ahmed Jehani said on Monday, adding they
aimed to restore oil output to pre-war levels within a year.
A Reuters survey of oil industry analysts and officials
last month suggested Libyan oil production could bounce back to
1 million bpd within months of the end of Gaddafi's rule.
[ID:nL6E7IF0QD]
(Reporting by David Sheppard, with additional reporting by
Jessica Donati in London and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)