* U.S. EIA stocks data shows unexpected crude drawdown

NEW YORK, Oct 5 Oil rose 2 percent on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak after government data showed big drops in U.S. inventories and hopes authorities are moving forward to prop up Europe's ailing banking sector.

While demand in top consumer the United States remained weak, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a steep drop in imports last week helped drive crude inventories to the lowest level since January. Stockpiles of refined products also fell.

The report added to the bullish tone carried over from European trading hours, when crude found support after European finance ministers agreed to examine a way to beef up banks' balance sheets and prevent a full-blown financial crisis. [ID:nL5E7L51RH] [ID:nL3E7L42VF]

U.S. data on the labor market and services sector came in stronger than expected, giving support to markets.

"The EIA reported better-than-expected numbers, particularly the crude draw," said Joe Posillico, broker for MF Global in New York.

"The oil markets were already up a lot, moving with the stock market on the ISM services sector data, when the EIA data came in."

Brent LCOc1 crude, traded up $2.06 to $101.85 a barrel by 12:32 p.m. EDT (1632 GMT) after settling down more than 20 percent from its 2011 high on Tuesday, which traditionally signals a bear market.

U.S. crude prices CLc1 gained $2.69 to $78.36 a barrel. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson, Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons in New York City; Simon Falush and Alex Lawler in London; Randy Fabi and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)