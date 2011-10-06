(Repeats to widen distribution, no change to headline or text)
* ECB banking move cheered but rate freeze disappoints
* US jobless claims rise less than expected, supportive
* Coming Up: US Sept nonfarm payrolls, 8:30 a.m. EDT Fri
(Recasts, updates prices, market activity, analyst comment)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Oct 6 Oil prices jumped nearly 3
percent on Thursday, gaining for a second straight day as
Europe moved closer to pumping aid to the region's troubled
banks and U.S. jobless benefit claims rose less than expected
last week.
Trading was volatile, with prices briefly dipping early
after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged
and the bank's chief warned of more regional economic risks.
The EU's executive arm said it would present a plan for
member states to coordinate a recapitalization of their banks,
as regulators met in London to reassess the capital buffers of
stressed lenders that received a clean bill of health in July.
[ID:nL5E7L6311]
The news helped ease concern about the euro zone crisis,
which has weighed heavily on oil and equity markets over the
past two months. Global equities and major commodities such as
copper, which posted its biggest one-day gain since early 2010,
also gained. [MET/L]
Markets also got a lift from data showing new claims for
U.S. unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week,
feeding hopes for an improved labor market on the eve of the
September nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. [ID:nOAT004875]
"Oil traders are looking at the macro-market situation.
reacting to the ECB moves and also the better-than-expected
jobless claims data," said Richard Ilczyszyn, senior market
strategist at MF Global in Chicago.
In London, Brent crude futures for November delivery
LCOc1 settled at $105.43 a barrel, gaining $3.00, after
rising to the session high of $105.88. U.S. crude CLc1
settled at $82.59, gaining $2.91, after hitting a session high
of $82.90.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose slightly to $23.14,
after closing at $23.05 on Wednesday. CL-LCO1=R
U.S. gasoline futures paced the energy complex in New York,
with intraday prices gaining more than 4 percent on East Coast
supply shortfall due to refinery outages. [PRO/U]
Trading volume on Brent crude was around 557,000 contracts,
1.2 percent below its 30-day average. U.S. crude, volume was
around 692,000 contracts, rising 8.3 percent from its 30-day
average.
Despite the day's sharp gains analysts saw more downside
risk for crude futures, given economic weakness in the United
States and the debt crisis in the euro zone.
Also, with some of the oil production curbed by the war in
Libya and interruptions in the North Sea and Nigeria was now
finding its way back into the market, the supply fundamentals
for oil are "pretty strong right now," Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)
Chief Executive Rex Tillerson said at the Washington Ideas
Forum. [ID:nN1E7950T9]
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Claire
Milhench and Christopher Johnson in London; and Seng Li Peng in
Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio))