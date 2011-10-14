* U.S. Sept. retail sales rise at fastest pace in 7 months
* G20 finance chief Paris meeting focus on euro zone woes
* Brent premium to NYMEX crude hits record above $27/bbl
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Oil prices rose 3 percent on
Friday on U.S. retail sales that were stronger than expected
and on optimism about the prospect that European leaders can
reach a deal to address the euro-zone debt crisis.
With Brent's front-month November contract set to expire on
Friday, the premium to U.S. crude strengthened and intraday
reached a record $27.89 a barrel. Both crude contracts were on
pace to post second consecutive weekly gains.
U.S. retail sales grew at their fastest pace in seven
months in September, up 1.1 percent on strong auto purchases.
The rise was stronger than economist expectations and sales for
August and July were revised higher as well. [ID:nN1E79D09D]
"Equities were up on the retail numbers and good Google
(GOOG.O) results and oil is very responsive to those numbers
and we're seeing a reallocation of funds, with some shorts
possibly moving back into long positions," said Richard
Ilczyszyn senior market strategist at MF Global in Chicago.
But despite the September buying splurge, consumer
sentiment slipped in early October more than expected, sending
the gauge to the lowest level in more than 30 years.
France and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to a recent
deal between their two leaders to combat the euro zone crisis,
lending support to oil prices earlier. [ID:nP6E7L6000]
Brent crude for November LCOc1 rose $3.58 to $114.69 a
barrel by 1:26 p.m. EDT (1726 GMT), having pushed above both
the 100- and 200-day moving averages for front-month.
Brent December crude LCOc2 rose $3.26 to $112.46, having
hit a $112.65 intraday peak.
U.S. November crude CLc1 was up $2.78 at $87.01 a barrel,
having reached $87.28.
U.S. heating oil HOc1 also posted strong gains as the
northern hemisphere heating season approaches.
Broker and industry sources have pointed to Shell's recent
Singapore refinery fire, Europe's low stockpiles and U.S.
Northeast refineries idled or undergoing maintenance as factors
responsible for strong prices.
U.S. stocks rose as the supportive retail sales eased fears
of another recession and optimism was at least temporarily
revived that Europe was making progress on a solution to its
debt crisis. [.N]
The euro zone debt crisis will dominate a summit of G20
finance chiefs and central bank heads in Paris, with a
downgrade of Spain's credit rating highlighting the risks to an
economy much larger than that of Greece. [ID:nL5E7LE00R]
A dip in Chinese inflation to 6.1 percent in September also
boosted oil prices, because it raised the possibility the
central bank may put monetary tightening on hold, which could
boost the economy and fuel demand. [ID:nL3E7LD1BW]
OPEC TENSIONS
Supply disruptions in the North Sea and in OPEC-member
Nigeria as well as still irregular exports from Libya have
reduced global output of some of the best-quality light, sweet
crude oil, helping support Brent crude prices.
Gunfights broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday
between dozens of supporters of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi
and forces of the new government. [ID:nL5E7LE0BG]
This week's intensified row between OPEC members Saudi
Arabia and Iran is also helping to boost Brent by adding a
political risk premium to prices, analysts said.
U.S. President Barack Obama warned Iran on Thursday it
would face the toughest possible sanctions for an alleged plot
to kill the Saudi ambassador in Washington. [ID:nN1E79C1IL]
"We knew they (Saudi Arabia and Iran) were not good friends
and now there's a new struggle between two of the biggest
members in OPEC," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities
research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
OPEC is set to meet to discuss policy on Dec. 14 in
Vienna.
