(Repeats to widen distribution, no change to headline or text)

* China flash PMI indicates expanding manufacturing

* US crude in backwardation, Dec crude above $90/bbl

* Brent premium to U.S. crude narrows, under $21/bbl

* EU leaders make some progress, to meet again Wednesday

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday (Recasts, updates prices, market activity, changes byline, moves dateline from previous LONDON)

By Robert Gibbons

NEW YORK, Oct 24 Oil prices jumped on Monday as data showing expanding manufacturing in the world's No. 2 oil-consumer China and cautious hope that Europe can resolve its debt problems offset weak data from Europe.

U.S. crude's price rise outpaced Brent, pushing above $90 a barrel and its 100-day moving average and putting U.S. into backwardation, where the front-month price exceeds the prices further out CL-1=R. [ID:nN1E79N0NE]

The stronger U.S. gains narrowed Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R to under $21 a barrel.

Crude prices also got a boost from a weak dollar, which fell near a record low against the yen, and a supported euro. [USD/]

China's manufacturing sector expanded in October, snapping three months of contraction, according to the HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI). [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

The flash PMI rose to 51.1 in October from September's final reading of 49.9, rising back above the 50-point level demarcating expansion for the first time since June.

"The Chinese PMI number is better than expected and that is one of the main reasons for the rise," Christophe Barret of Credit Agricole said. "Prices are volatile so the price could be corrected later in the day."

"There is still much uncertainty around talks for a solution to the euro-zone debt crisis and we are waiting for something more clear to emerge from the meetings," he added.

ICE Brent December crude LCOc1 rose $1.40 to $110.96 a barrel by 12:03 p.m. (1603 GMT), having swung from $109.32 to $111.47 and putting front-month Brent's 100-day moving average of $111.76 in reach.

U.S. December crude CLc1 rose $3.10 to $90.50 a barrel, having reached $90.86 and eclipsing its 100-day moving average of $89.98.

Recent slides in U.S. crude stocks, especially at the key oil hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's light sweet crude contract, and expectations that Libyan exports will continue to increase, factors cited as providing U.S. crude its added strength.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Other stories on euro zone debt crisis [ID:nL6E7HL0JK]

Analysis on Franco-German strains [ID:nL5E7LL3YR]

Euro zone in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p

For a 24-hour technical outlook on oil:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Additional reporting by Gene Ramos, Eileen Moustakis and David Sheppard in New York, Philip Baillie in London, Seng Li Peng in Singapore and Jane Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by David Gregorio)