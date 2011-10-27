* Brent closes above $112, U.S. oil near $94

* Euro zone deal also lifts equities, euro

* U.S. economy grows by 2.5 pct in third quarter

* Coming up: U.S. consumer sentiment, 9:55 a.m. EDT Friday (Updates with settlement prices and market activity)

By Gene Ramos

NEW YORK, Oct 27 Crude oil futures rallied more than 4 percent on Thursday, primed by a deal on Greek debt that many analysts said bodes well for resolving the euro zone crisis.

Markets got a boost after euro zone leaders struck an agreement with private lenders for the latter to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds.

The deal pulled up the euro against the dollar to a seven-week high and sparked a rally on Wall Street, while copper surged 6 percent. [USD/] [.N] [MET/L]

Additional support came from data showing the U.S. economy grew in the third quarter at its fastest pace in a year, bringing relief to investors who weeks ago feared the world's largest oil consumer would lapse into another recession.

"Given the positive nature of today's GDP report, as well as settling of some European debt concerns, the path has been paved for bullish moves in coming sessions for commodity and equity prices," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics LLC in Austin, Texas.

U.S. December crude futures CLZ1 gained $3.76 or 4.2 percent to settle at $93.96 a barrel, the highest close since Aug. 1, after falling 3 percent on Wednesday following a bearish U.S. oil inventory report.

In London, ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at $112.08, rising $3.17, or 2.91 percent. It hit a session high of $112.79, the loftiest since Oct. 17, and pierced the 200-day average at $112.25.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude fell back to $18.12 at the close, from $18.71 on Wednesday. It dropped to $16 in heavy spread trading earlier in the week, well off a record over $28 hit on Oct. 14. CL-LCO1=R

For much of the day, the U.S. energy complex was paced by gasoline futures, which rose more than 4 percent on short-covering ahead of the front-month November RBOB contract's RBX1 expiration on Monday, traders said.

Near the close, the contract trimmed gains on a bout of profit-taking, ending up 9.04 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $2.7420 a gallon.

"There's a risk-on mood in the market, despite yesterday's rather bearish (U.S.) inventory report," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.

MOOD-CHANGING DEAL

Crude fell on Wednesday, with U.S. oil sliding 3 percent, because of a larger-than-expected rise of 4.7 million barrels in U.S. inventories [EIA/S] and caution over Europe's ability to agree on a plan to address its two-year-old debt crisis.

Early on Thursday, the market mood changed markedly after news that euro zone leaders had struck a deal in which private banks and insurers would accept a greater loss on their Greek sovereign bonds. The deal would lower Greece's debt burden and includes recapitalizing European banks and increasing the region's rescue fund. [ID:nL5E7LER0M2]

However, a Reuters poll of economists found that the deal may not be enough to make Greece's debt burden sustainable. [ID:nL3E7LR1F2]

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the U.S. Commerce Department said, as consumers and businesses stepped up spending, creating a momentum that could carry into the final three months of the year. [ID:nCAT005542]

The day's oil rally also benefited from expectations that China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, may loosen a tight liquidity policy in the fourth quarter as growth slows, while hopes are running high that inflation has peaked. [ID:nL3E7LQO73] [ID:nL3E7LIOM5] (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Alex Lawler in London, Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by Jim Marshall, Andrea Evans and Dale Hudson)