* Euro zone debt crisis stokes risk aversion
* Brent-WTI spread narrows as US crude rises
* Coming Up: API oil inventory data, Tues 4:30 p.m. EDT
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Brent crude fell in volatile
trade on Monday, weighed down by concerns the euro zone debt
crisis could dent the global economic recovery and a bout of
spread trading.
U.S. crude rose more than 1 percent as traders sold the
spread between WTI and Brent crude prices after it widened to a
record high last week.
Brent futures LCOc1 fell 52 cents to settle at $112.25 a
barrel, after earlier falling as low as $110.42. U.S. crude
CLc1 rose 95 cents to settle at $88.19.
"In the Brent market, we are seeing a little more
profit-taking on the WTI-Brent spread and that is why Brent is
down a little and WTI is up," said Gene McGillian, analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
The spread between WTI and Brent crude narrowed to below
$24 after closing at $25.53 on Friday CL-LCO=R. The spread
hit a record $27.23 on Sept 6.
U.S. crude has been at a discount to Brent in part due to
the glut of supplies trapped in the U.S. Midwest. A lack of
pipelines has left growing production stranded at the Cushing
storage hub without access to refineries on the Gulf Coast.
In afternoon trading volumes in New York, Brent trade was
twenty percent above the 30-day average, with U.S. crude 13
percent below the 30-day average.
Wall Street dipped in volatile trade, on concern about the
global economy. [.N].
Worries mounted that Greece may default on its debts, after
finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized
economies pledged a joint response to the slowdown but offered
nothing specific to help their economies. [ID:nN1E78728T]
OPEC CUTS FORECAST
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut
its forecast for global oil demand growth next year because of
a worsening economic outlook. OPEC said a disappointing U.S.
economic performance could further weigh on fuel use.
OPEC said in a report world oil demand would rise 1.06
million barrels per day (bpd) in 2011, 150,000 bpd less than
that expected last month. The growth estimate for next year was
lowered by 40,000 bpd to 1.27 million bpd. [ID:nL3E7KC2CU]
Investors were also looking at data that showed China's
implied oil demand in August slipped to its lowest rate this
year as maintenance and accidents cut into refinery
production.
Fuel consumption in the world's No.2 user has been losing
steam since May, with growth easing from the double-digit pace
seen since last year as higher crude costs have squeezed
refining margins and Beijing's credit tightening cut into fuel
spending.
Still, on a year-on-year basis, China's oil use expanded
7.8 percent, Reuters calculations based on preliminary
government data showed on Saturday. [ID:nL3E7K928K]
Concern eased regarding damage to U.S. Gulf oil
infrastructure after Tropical Storm Nate made landfall in
central eastern Mexico. No other major weather disturbances
were expected to affect the hydrocarbon-rich region in the
short term.
Nate weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday as it
moved further inland after cutting Mexican oil production by
178,800 barrels a day as of Friday. Mexico's Dos Bocas port
re-opened to shipping on Sunday, but the crude-exporting hub of
Cayo Arcas remained closed. [ID:nS1E78A01P]
Oil markets also eyed production and exports of Libyan
crude following the country's power transition. Libyan oil firm
Arabian Gulf Oil Company said on Monday it restarted production
at the eastern oil field of Sarir in an early sign the industry
is coming back to life. [ID:nL5E7KC16E]
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Alejandro Barbajosa in Singapore; Editing by Andrea Evans, Bob
Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)