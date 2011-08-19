* U.S. oil slips as low as $80.66; Brent falls to $106.05
* Raft of weak economic U.S. data renews fear of recession
SINGAPORE Aug 19 Oil prices fell on Friday,
extending the previous session's plunge, on renewed fears of
weak demand following a slew of lacklustre data from the world's
top oil consumer, the United States.
Brent LCOc1 slipped to as low as $106.05, after breaking
below the 200-day moving average to settle at $106.99. Prices
dropped 89 cents to $106.10 at 0202 GMT.
The contract has slipped more than 9 percent this month, the
worst since a 15 percent drop in May 2010.
U.S. crude CLc1 slipped to as low as $80.66 a barrel and
traded $1.61 a barrel lower at $80.77. The contract slipped
nearly 6 percent to settle at $82.38 and has lost 15 percent so
far this month, the steepest since December 2008.
A raft of weak U.S. economic data and concerns about the
health of European banks renewed fears of a new recession,
triggering another round of selling across commodities and stock
markets similar to the violent sell-offs seen at the start of
the month as investors dumped riskier assets.
"This short-term downturn is not done yet. It could take WTI
to as low as $75. The fundamental picture is not that bad but if
the overall economy remains weak it is very hard to make a case
for a bull run in oil," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager with
Mitsubishi Corporation in Japan.
Brent oil could extend the current fall to $105.24 per
barrel, while U.S. oil is expected to slide more to $78.85 per
barrel, as the bearish momentum is strong, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
The Reuters-Jefferies CRB , a global benchmark for
commodities, fell more than 2 percent on Thursday -- its largest
daily decline since Aug. 8, when energy, metals and agricultural
markets slumped following the Standard & Poor's downgrade of the
U.S. triple-A credit rating.
The selling came after data showed factory activity in the
U.S. Mid-Atlantic region in August fell to the lowest level
since March 2009. The data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve
Bank is viewed as a forward-looking indicator of national
manufacturing.
An unexpected fall in existing U.S. home sales in July and a
greater-than-expected rise in new claims for jobless benefits in
the latest week added to growing fears that the U.S. economic
recovery could stall and slide into recession.
Implied volatility in the oil market soared on Thursday, with
the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index
hitting its highest level in more than a week, snapping a steady
downtrend.
The U.S. dollar was holding modest gains in Asia on Friday,
as the weak U.S. economic data and concerns about European banks
sent skittish investors piling into Treasuries.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami and Francis Kan; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)