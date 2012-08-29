* U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week - API
* U.S. consumer confidence slips; eyes on Fed's Jackson Hole
meeting
* IEA chief voices strong opposition to oil reserves release
* Coming Up: EIA crude inventory data
(Updates prices)
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Brent crude futures slipped
towards $112 per barrel on Wednesday on expectations Hurricane
Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, would spare Gulf Coast oil
production facilities from significant damage.
The U.S. energy industry has shut most facilities in the
Gulf of Mexico, cutting the region's oil production by more than
90 percent. Most shutdowns were precautionary.
An unexpected rise in crude inventories in the United States
and data showing weakening U.S. consumer confidence added to the
bearishness, although lingering tensions in the Middle East
supported prices.
"The hurricane in the U.S. has already made landfall and
expectations are that oil production and refineries in the Gulf
Coast will be back onstream in the near term," said Victor Shum,
a senior partner at Purvin & Gertz, an oil consultancy in
Singapore. "That has resulted in the drop in oil futures."
Brent October futures slipped 20 cents to $112.38
per barrel by 0642 GMT, after dropping below $112 in early
trade. U.S. crude fell 44 cents to $95.89 per barrel.
Worries about supply disruptions resulting from the
hurricane pushed Brent to a high of $115.50 per barrel on
Monday, while Nymex futures hit a peak of $97.72.
"The weather remains a wild card for crude prices as long as
we are in hurricane season," Shum said.
Isaac crashed ashore in southeast Louisiana on Tuesday,
bringing high winds and soaking rains that pose the first test
for multibillion-dollar flood defences put in place in New
Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the U.S. Gulf Coast
seven years ago.
ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES
Ongoing concerns about the global economy and uncertainties
about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on further easing were
also muddying the outlook for oil demand, adding to the pressure
on prices.
While data showed home prices rose in June for a fifth
straight month, another measure of U.S. consumer confidence
slipped to a nine-month low in August as Americans were more
pessimistic about business and labour market prospects.
"The economy has been slow to recover with limited job
opportunities, heightened international risks and political
uncertainty," said Michelle Meyer, senior U.S. Economist, Bank
of America-Merril Lynch, in a report. "This will keep consumers
on edge and the economic growth sluggish."
Further cues on whether the Fed is leaning towards more
stimulus are expected from Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on
Friday at an annual meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Bernanke
has used the event for the past two years to indicate the Fed's
policy intentions.
A poll of 61 economists gave a 45 percent chance of the Fed
announcing a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, after
its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
The outlook for the U.S. economy is also clouded as the
country faces its worst drought in more than five decades,
especially over key farming states.
Violence in the Middle East, the world's biggest
oil-producing region, has prevented a sharper drop in prices.
Syria's refugee exodus is accelerating and up to 200,000
people could settle in Turkey alone if the conflict worsens, the
United Nations warned on Tuesday, increasing pressure for the
creation of a buffer zone inside Syria.
Meanwhile, Iran, which is currently engaged in a dispute
with Western nations over its nuclear programme, said it had no
plans to show its nuclear sites to diplomats visiting Tehran for
this week's Non-Aligned Movement summit, despite an earlier
offer by a deputy foreign minister.
RESERVES RELEASE?
Adding to investor uncertainty are mixed signals from
policymakers on a White House plan to release some of its
strategic reserves to rein in rising prices.
U.S. oil has gained 8.9 percent so far this month -- on
track for the biggest monthly rise since October last year --
while Brent has added about 7 percent.
Sources had told Reuters this month that the White House was
"dusting off" old plans for a possible release of oil reserves.
But the head of the International Energy Agency on Tuesday
voiced her strongest opposition yet to a release of emergency
oil stocks, risking a rift with the IEA's most influential
member, the United States, over strategic reserves policy.
"Higher prices alone are not the trigger for an IEA
collective stock release and at this moment we see that the
crude oil market is adequately supplied," Maria van der Hoeven,
executive director of the agency that represents 28 energy
importing countries, said in an interview.
The jump in crude prices coupled with an election year in
the United States has kept intact the risk that the government
will release the reserves, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a
note.
"However, so far the U.S. equity market has proved resilient
to higher oil prices, suggesting rising oil prices are not yet
leading to a deterioration in the economic outlook," they added.
Oil prices were also pressured by an unexpected rise in U.S.
crude oil inventories as indicated by a report from the American
Petroleum Institute (API).
U.S. crude oil stocks rose 5.5 million barrels last week,
against expectations for a 1.5-million-barrel drop. The market
will now await inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration due out later in the day.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)