Dec 24 Oil prices fell $2 a barrel in New York
trade on Wednesday after government data showed a large surprise
build in crude oil inventories last week versus traders' bets
for a stockpile drop.
Benchmark Brent crude's front-month contract was
down $2.10 at $59.59 a barrel by 10:35 a.m. ET (1535 GMT) after
a session low at $59.37. Front-month U.S. crude slipped
$1.85 to $55.27, after a session bottom at $55.07.
Crude inventories rose by 7.3 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 2.3 million barrels, datafrom the Energy Information
Administration showed.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan)