LONDON Nov 28 U.S. crude oil futures climbed more than $3.00 towards $100 per barrel on Monday as optimism ran high on strong consumer spending and renewed euro zone efforts to end the region's debt crisis.

The rise came despite the IMF saying it was not in discussions with Italian authorities on a financing plan, pouring cold water on speculation that it was preparing an aid package as the euro zone debt crisis deepens.

U.S. crude oil future for January hit a high of $99.91 a barrel, up $3.14, before retreating to around $99.80 by 0907 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)