LONDON Nov 28 U.S. crude oil futures
climbed more than $3.00 towards $100 per barrel on Monday
as optimism ran high on strong consumer spending and renewed
euro zone efforts to end the region's debt crisis.
The rise came despite the IMF saying it was not in
discussions with Italian authorities on a financing plan,
pouring cold water on speculation that it was preparing an aid
package as the euro zone debt crisis deepens.
U.S. crude oil future for January hit a high of $99.91 a
barrel, up $3.14, before retreating to around $99.80 by 0907
GMT.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)