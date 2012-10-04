HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
LONDON Oct 4 Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Thursday as fresh tension between Syria and Turkey raised fears over the security of oil supplies from the Middle East.
Turkish artillery hit targets near Syria's Tel Abyad border town for a second day on Thursday after a mortar bomb fired from the area killed Turkish civilians.
Brent futures for November rose to a high of $109.41, up $1.24, by 1005 GMT. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Christopher Johnson)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.