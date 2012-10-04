LONDON Oct 4 Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Thursday as fresh tension between Syria and Turkey raised fears over the security of oil supplies from the Middle East.

Turkish artillery hit targets near Syria's Tel Abyad border town for a second day on Thursday after a mortar bomb fired from the area killed Turkish civilians.

Brent futures for November rose to a high of $109.41, up $1.24, by 1005 GMT. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Christopher Johnson)