DUBAI Dec 14 Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday that OPEC's decision last month to keep output unchanged was intended to retain market share, even if it meant that it "would negatively affect prices, state news agency KUNA said.

"OPEC, which includes Kuwait in its membership, took the decision not to cut production in order to maintain market share, even if not cutting output negatively affects prices," KUNA quoted Ali al-Omair as saying.

Brent crude settled at below $62 a barrel on Friday after the world energy watchdog forecast even lower prices on weaker demand and larger supplies next year. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Jon Boyle)