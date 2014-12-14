UPDATE 1-Norwegian newcomer Borr Drilling scoops up Transocean rigs for $1.4 bln
* Borr raises $800 mln in equity (Recasts, adds comment, background, bullets, detail)
DUBAI Dec 14 Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday that OPEC's decision last month to keep output unchanged was intended to retain market share, even if it meant that it "would negatively affect prices, state news agency KUNA said.
"OPEC, which includes Kuwait in its membership, took the decision not to cut production in order to maintain market share, even if not cutting output negatively affects prices," KUNA quoted Ali al-Omair as saying.
Brent crude settled at below $62 a barrel on Friday after the world energy watchdog forecast even lower prices on weaker demand and larger supplies next year. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Jon Boyle)
LONDON, March 20 World markets baulked on Monday at the G20's decision to drop a decade-old pledge to resist trade protectionism, with stocks, the dollar, oil and the price of many major sovereign bonds all sliding into the red.
JUBA, March 20 South Sudanese rebels said on Monday they had kidnapped four oil workers including a Pakistani national, in a bid to force their Chinese and Malaysian consortium to leave the country.