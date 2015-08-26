* Oil futures rout fails to spur demand in physical market
By Alex Lawler, Libby George and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON/MOSCOW, Aug 26 When oil futures markets
crash - as they have this summer - physical markets often move
the other way as refiners jump on the opportunity offered by
cheap oil to stockpile.
With futures prices now hovering around six and a half year
lows, the physical market would typically begin to strengthen
and signal a potential rebound in futures - in a repeat of
patterns seen during the previous crisis of 2008/09.
But traders in barrels from Nigeria to Russia say the
physical market remains stubbornly weak in further evidence a
global crude oil glut is proving much more difficult to clear.
"I can't remember when during such a correction (in
futures), differentials and values in the physical market stayed
so weak. It tells me only one thing - the glut is still weighing
on the market," said a trader in the Mediterranean market.
Oil prices have tumbled to around $40 per barrel from their
2014 peaks of $115 as a supply glut caused by a U.S. shale boom
was aggravated by an OPEC decision to open the pumps to fight
for market share and depress output of high-cost producers.
As oil prices began their slide, traders of Russian, Azeri,
Kazakh, Nigerian and Angolan oil rushed to offer their grades at
steep discounts as they struggled to place it with buyers.
The trend has continued for most of the past year,
challenging the views from the likes of the International Energy
Agency and big producer Saudi Arabia, which have repeatedly said
lower prices would spur demand and ultimately help clear the
glut.
"Strong demand? If it was as strong as everyone is saying,
cargoes would be clearing much faster," a Russian trader said.
Russian Urals crude has been trading at a discount of
between $1 and $2 per barrel to benchmark dated Brent in
northern Europe compared with a discount of less than $1 during
most of 2009, when oil futures began a recovery from their 2008
lows.
Azeri Light is trading not far off its weakest premium to
Brent since 2010 and Nigeria's Qua Iboe grade - one of the key
victims of the U.S. shale boom, which almost fully displaced it
from the American markets - is hovering not far off its lowest
premiums to dated Brent in a decade.
SUPPLY TO SPIKE FURTHER
U.S. bank Morgan Stanley, one of the biggest players
in commodities markets in the past decades, said this week the
latest weakness in oil futures appeared to be more driven by
financials than physical markets.
"While oil fundamentals aren't strong, physical markets do
not corroborate the substantial weakness in flat price," its
analysts, including Adam Longson, said.
He cited Brent time spreads remaining more resilient in the
past weeks than flat prices; the spread between Brent and U.S.
WTI benchmarks narrowing despite concerns about high U.S.
inventory builds; and North Sea and West African crude values
being slightly stronger in recent weeks.
Traders said they would like to agree with Morgan Stanley's
views but supply dynamics for the next months suggested the
weakness would most likely prevail.
Several traders in Angolan crude said China was slowing
buying, leaving large quantities of oil on the market while
October loadings were the biggest since February.
Thus far there are only seven cargoes with Angolan crude
going to term buyers compared with 12 to 15 in the past months.
China's Unipec took only two cargoes compared with the usual
five.
Nigeria plans to export at least 2.04 million barrels per
day of crude oil in October, the highest level this year.
This comes at an unfortunate time for African nations, as
European refinery maintenance typically peaks in October,
limiting the amount of crude oil they consume.
Russian September Urals exports are also expected to spike
as domestic refineries undergo maintenance, adding to heavy
supplies from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
Output from the 12 main British and Norwegian crude streams
is set to climb to a 2015 high in September at 1.99 million
barrels per day, reflecting the end of summer field maintenance
season.
Underlining the struggle to sell cargoes, Shell this week
offered a cargo of Gullfaks grade - usually sold in private and
confidential deals - in the public Platts window.
