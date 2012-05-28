GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SINGAPORE May 28 U.S. crude futures rose a dollar on Monday to $91.86 per barrel supported by renewed fears that a dispute over Iran's nuclear programme could disrupt oil supplies.
Support also came from Greece where conservatives regained an opinion poll lead over the weekend, which if carried over to the elections in June would see the formation of a government determined to keep the country within the euro zone. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.