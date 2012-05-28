SINGAPORE May 28 U.S. crude futures rose a dollar on Monday to $91.86 per barrel supported by renewed fears that a dispute over Iran's nuclear programme could disrupt oil supplies.

Support also came from Greece where conservatives regained an opinion poll lead over the weekend, which if carried over to the elections in June would see the formation of a government determined to keep the country within the euro zone. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)