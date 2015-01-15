NEW YORK Jan 15 Global Brent and U.S. crude rose above $50 per barrel on Thursday, amid weakness in the dollar after the Swiss National Bank abandoned a three-year-old cap against the euro.

The Swiss currency rose sharply, depressing the euro and the dollar. Oil and other commodities are priced in dollars and tend to gain when the U.S. currency falls.

Brent rose $1.65 to trade at $50.43 by 8:48 a.m. EST (1348 GMT). U.S. crude rose $2.71 to trade at $51.06.

