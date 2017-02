NEW YORK, Aug 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses in a late-session drop on Monday, dragged down by a rapid selloff on Wall Street the first trading day after Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States.

In London, ICE Brent for September delivery LCOU1 traded as low as $103.30 a barrel, down more than $6 from Friday's settlement at $109.37.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 hit a session low of $81.07 a barrel, down $5.81. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)