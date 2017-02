TOKYO Nov 7 Brent crude oil futures rose more than $1 to as high as $113.27 a barrel in electronic trade on Monday, after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sealed a deal on Sunday with the opposition on forming a coalition to approve a euro zone bailout.

Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 was trading up $1.30 at $113.27 a barrel as of 8:43 a.m. (2343 GMT Sunday). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)