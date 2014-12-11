UPDATE 2-German prosecutor searches VW's dieselgate law firm
* Jones Day declines comment (Adds comment from German legal expert)
Dec 11 U.S. crude futures fell below $60 a barrel on Thursday, the first time in five years that it breached the psychologically-important support, as oil markets extended this week's losses on oversupply concerns.
New York Mercantile Exchange's front-month West Texas Intermediate contract for U.S. crude was down 96 cents at $59.98 a barrel by 2:18 p.m. EST after touching a session low at $59.85. The contract has lost almost 9 percent this week and roughly 45 percent from a June high above $107. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan)
* Jones Day declines comment (Adds comment from German legal expert)
CARACAS/HOUSTON, March 16 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.
BUENOS AIRES, March 16 Argentina's largest union announced a one-day general strike on April 6, increasing pressure on President Mauricio Macri's center-right government six months before mid-term congressional elections.