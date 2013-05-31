NEW YORK May 31 Crude oil futures dropped sharply on Friday after TransCanada Corp said its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone pipeline had returned to service.

U.S. crude futures were already down $1 a barrel at $92.61 due to weak U.S. consumer spending data. After the pipeline started, U.S. crude fell as low as $92.25. Brent hit a session low of $100.70, down 1.5 percent from Thursday's settlement.