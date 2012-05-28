LONDON May 28 North Sea Brent crude oil futures rose more than $1 per barrel on Monday as fears of a euro zone break-up eased but Middle East oil supply worries resurfaced as talks over Iran's nuclear programme faltered.

Brent futures for July jumped to a high of $107.90, up $1.07, before easing back to trade around $107.85 by 0955 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)