* EU summit seen coming up short on crisis solutions
* Storm weakens, eases fear of Gulf of Mexico disruptions
* Coming up: API weekly inventory data, Tuesday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, June 25 Oil steadied on Monday as
short-covering countered easing concerns that Tropical Storm
Debby would batter U.S. production platforms in the Gulf of
Mexico and fading hopes that a European summit would produce a
viable solution to the region's debt crisis.
Prices traded lower for most of the U.S. session as
forecasts showed Debby, the first named storm of the 2012
Atlantic hurricane season to threaten the Gulf, turning toward
Florida and away from the region that is home to roughly 20
percent of U.S. oil production.
Oil companies had shut down over 44 percent of oil
production in the Gulf on Monday after earlier forecasts showed
the storm heading into the region, but producers were already
returning workers to platforms and restoring output as the
threat waned. Debby's threat to the Gulf had
pushed oil prices up about 2 percent on Friday.
Investors were also cautious due to worries that the
European Union summit this week would do little to calm market
anxiety about the euro zone debt crisis. As expectations of
positive action from EU leaders have wilted, the euro fell to a
near two-week low against the dollar.
"Oil continues to be weighed down by negative sentiment for
global growth ahead of a two-day summit of EU leaders June 28,"
said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Short-covering late in the day helped Brent crude
settle up slightly, by 3 cents at $91.01 a barrel, off earlier
lows of $89.60. In late trading, the contract continued to gain,
and was up 40 cents at $91.38.
Also supportive for Brent was a strike by Norwegian oil
workers which hit production at two Statoil-operated
oilfields, although exports have not been affected.
U.S. crude fell 55 cents to settle at $79.21 a
barrel, after hitting an early high of $80.68.
Trading volumes were light, with Brent down 18 percent from
its 30-day average while U.S. crude was down 27 percent,
according to Reuters data. Brokers said concerns about the
European crisis had pushed many players to the sidelines.
U.S. gasoline futures rose nearly 3 percent due to concerns
about supplies in the New York Harbor, the delivery point for
the contract.
U.S. gasoline futures also gained as cash prices in the U.S.
Gulf Coast rose as a new cycle traded against August RBOB
futures rather than July.
They also remain supported by a potential extended shut-down
of half of the Motiva Enterprises LLC's 325,000
barrels-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, the largest in
the country, due to problems with a newly built crude
distillation unit.
Sovereign debt troubles as well as shaky banks in some euro
zone nations, currently ample supply from the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and slowing growth in
the United States and China have pressured oil futures due to
worries about demand.
As of last week, Brent and U.S. crude have fallen more than
25 percent from their year's high of $128.40 and $110.50
respectively achieved in March as investors have been pruning
their positions in riskier assets such as oil.
SAUDI ARABIA EYED
Saudi Arabia is showing no sign of changing its policy of
high output in order to support global economic growth.
The top OPEC producer is largely responsible for the extra
volumes that have taken OPEC in excess of its official output
ceiling of 30 million barrels per day.
OPEC ministers this month said they would adhere to the
collective limit, implying a 1.6 million bpd cut from actual
supply from 12 members. To achieve that, Saudi Arabia has to
reduce production sharply and prospects of that appear slim.
(Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London, Kristen Hays
in Houston and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Matthew
Robinson, David Gregorio and Alden Bentley)