LONDON Feb 7 U.S. light crude oil futures fell more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday as domestic supplies and U.S. oil inventories rose and the country's oil demand showed little sign of improving despite a recovery in its economic growth.

At the same time the premium for international oil benchmark Brent over U.S. crude futures widened to more than $20 per barrel CL-LCO1=R as investors worried about supplies in the spot market outside the United States.

By 1230 GMT, U.S. crude oil futures for March were trading around $95.91 per barrel, down $1, having hit an intraday low of $95.84. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)