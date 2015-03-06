March 6 Benchmark Brent oil gave back some of
its early gains while U.S. crude turned negative on Friday after
the dollar jumped on strong U.S. jobs data for February, raising
fears of a sooner-than-expected rate hike in the world's largest
economy.
Brent's front-month contract was up 41 cents at
$60.89 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. EST (1338 GMT), after rising as
high as $61.30 earlier.
U.S. crude was down 20 cents at $50.56 a barrel.
U.S. employment accelerated in February and the jobless rate
fell to 5.5 percent, signs that could encourage the Federal
Reserve to consider hiking interest rates in June.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan)