LONDON, April 30 Differentials on Nigerian crude dipped to a multi-year low due to weak demand, traders said on Monday.

A few cargoes of May loading barrels remained unsold, pressuring June differentials.

NIGERIA

* Traders said some May loading cargoes found homes, including Qua Iboe, Bonny Light and Yoho.

* Bonny Light was assessed around dated Brent plus $1 a barrel or even lower. The assessment was the lowest since mid-July 2009, according to Reuters data. BFO-BON

* One June cargo of Usan has been sold India's Reliance on spot basis outside tenders.

* But, a significant increase in demand from India for June loading barrels was unlikely as other major Indian buyers, including Indian Oil Corp (IOC), have completed June purchases through monthly tenders, traders said.

ANGOLA

* More than half of the June loading cargoes have been sold, traders said.

* They said a cargo of Pazflor has been added for loading on June 29-30.

NIGERIA EXPORTS

* Nigeria is set to export 2.04 million barrels of crude per day in June, a preliminary loading programme showed on Monday. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)