LONDON, Jan 26 Nigerian light sweet crude fell across the barrel on Thursday due partly to an increase in exports from Libya and Azerbaijan while the recent dip in differentials attracted some buying interest from U.S. companies.

NIGERIA

* Unipec sold Antan for March 3-4 loading. Its second Antan cargo for March 25-26 has not been sold yet.

* Two cargoes of Qua Iboe for mid- and late-March loading were sold to U.S. majors.

* Qua Iboe was assessed around Dated Brent plus $2.40/$2.70 a barrel, compared with the benchmark plus $2.70/$2.80 a barrel earlier this week.

ANGOLA

* Saxi Blend for March 19-20 loading has been sold. The price and buyer were not clear.

* End month Dalia remain unsold.

TENDER

* India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude. It closes on Friday and offers remain valid until Monday.

* Indonesia's Petral has issued a spot tender to buy crude oil for April, traders said.

* Petral was seeking to buy light sweet crude and some heavier grades, without specifying volume, traders said.

DATABASE

