* Qua Iboe pegged at dated plus $2.40-$2.70

* Shell restores Bonny output in Nigeria

* Tender results due next week

LONDON, Jan 27 Nigerian crude oil cargoes for March loading were continuing to find homes at a slower pace than the Angolan barrels, most of which have already found homes, traders said on Friday.

"The Angolan has flown off like a shot, and the Nigerian trades at more of a slower pace," a crude trader said.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was pegged at dated Brent plus $2.40/$2.70 a barrel, in line with price talks on Thursday.

* Agbami: Two cargoes loading March 17-18 and March 21-22 were heard to have moved to Petrobras in the last few days.

* Bonny: Shell said it finished repairs to a damaged Nigerian oil pipeline and restored output of Bonny crude.

ANGOLA

* Most cargoes have been sold for March loading, and no new information on trades came to light on Friday.

TENDER

* India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude. It closes on Friday and offers remain valid until Monday.

* Indonesia's Petral has issued a spot tender to buy crude oil for April delivery, traders said. The result is expected next week.

DATABASE

