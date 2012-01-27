* Qua Iboe pegged at dated plus $2.40-$2.70
* Shell restores Bonny output in Nigeria
* Tender results due next week
LONDON, Jan 27 Nigerian crude oil cargoes
for March loading were continuing to find homes at a slower pace
than the Angolan barrels, most of which have already found
homes, traders said on Friday.
"The Angolan has flown off like a shot, and the Nigerian
trades at more of a slower pace," a crude trader said.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe was pegged at dated Brent plus $2.40/$2.70 a
barrel, in line with price talks on Thursday.
* Agbami: Two cargoes loading March 17-18 and March 21-22
were heard to have moved to Petrobras in the last few days.
* Bonny: Shell said it finished repairs to a damaged
Nigerian oil pipeline and restored output of Bonny crude.
ANGOLA
* Most cargoes have been sold for March loading, and no new
information on trades came to light on Friday.
TENDER
* India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude. It
closes on Friday and offers remain valid until Monday.
* Indonesia's Petral has issued a spot tender to buy crude
oil for April delivery, traders said. The result is expected
next week.
