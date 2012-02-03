* Qua Iboe steady around dated plus $2.60

* Bonny assessed at Qua Iboe minus 30 cents

* All but half a dozen March Angolan cargoes sold

LONDON, Feb 3 West African crude oil differentials were steady on Friday as Asian demand for a variety of grades balanced ample supplies of most grades, particularly the lighter end of the sweet market.

India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp, bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude for loading end-March/early April, adding some support to a market that has slipped over the past week due to a range of unsold cargoes.

Around half of the Nigerian crude cargoes due to load in March are still reported to be unplaced more than half-way into the monthly trading cycle.

The market for Angolan crudes is much tighter, with almost all the main grades now placed with end-consumers, many of them Chinese-owned. Unipec alone is reported to have booked around 30 cargoes for the month, of which a couple of dozen are likely to be taken to China.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: cargoes of the Nigerian benchmark for March lifting were assessed around dated Brent plus $2.50/$2.70 a barrel, down around 20 cents over the last week but steady from Wednesday/Thursday.

* Bonny Light: assessed at a discount of around 30 cents per barrel below Qua Iboe. Vitol offered a Bonny Light cargo for Feb. 20-21 at dated Brent plus $2.30 a barrel in the public trading window on Thursday. Traders said the price of the cargo, which was left unsold according to traders, reflected the relatively prompt lifting window.

* Brass River: reported offered around dated Brent plus $2.30 but finding no bids at that level.

ANGOLA

* Only around 10 percent of the 52 cargoes scheduled to load in March left unsold, traders said.

* Kuito: Sonangol was reported to have sold its Kuito cargo loading March 15-16 below dated Brent minus $3.00 to an undisclosed buyer.

* Girassol: one cargo loading mid-March reported to be offered as high as dated Brent plus $2.50, but potential buyers said this was at least $1 per barrel too high.

* Pazflor: two cargoes reported unsold for March.

OTHER GRADES

* Equatorial Guinea Zafiro: assessed steady around dated Brent plus $1.50.

ASIAN BUYING TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude for loading in March-April from Glencore through via its latest tender, traders said on Friday. IOC bought 1 million barrels each of EA, Qua Iboe, Bonga and Forcados in two VLCCs. The EA cargo will load in the second half of March, while the rest will be lifted in April. Prices were not reported. So far, IOC has bought 9 million barrels of Nigerian crude via multiple tenders for March.

* Traders awaited details of the latest buying tender from Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, which were expected soon. Petral bought 950,000 barrels of Nigerian Akpo from Total at about dated Brent plus $5 on a C&F basis.

here (Reporting by Emma Farge and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jane Baird)