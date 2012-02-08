* Qua Iboe up 10-15 cents to dated plus $2.70-$2.90

* Nigerian market adjusting to reduced U.S. demand

* IOC has buying tender, other Asian buyers lining up

* Chinese state firms said rebuilding crude stocks

LONDON, Feb 8 Nigerian crude oil differentials rose a little on Wednesday, supported by signs of improving Asian demand despite improving supplies of similar-quality light, sweet crude.

Demand for the best quality West African low sulphur crude grades is shifting from refiners on the Atlantic coast of the United States towards end-consumers in Europe and Asia, where desulphurisation processing capacity is at a premium.

Indian refiner IOC has a buying tender open for light, sweet cargoes loading in April and is likely to buy 4 million barrels, traders said, most of which is likely to be Nigerian.

Chinese demand for Angolan barrels is also increasing, traders said, with some state-owned Chinese companies reported to be building stocks after the addition of new storage facilities in northwest China.

The spot market for Angolan crude was exceptionally quiet with all but a handful of cargoes for March loading reported placed with end-users. The Angolan loading schedule for April is expected to emerge next week.

NIGERIA

* Around 20 of the 65 Nigerian crude cargoes due to load in March were still reported to be unplaced.

* Qua Iboe: cargoes of Nigeria's largest stream for March lifting were assessed around dated Brent plus $2.70 to $2.90 a barrel, up around 15 cents per barrel from Monday's levels. More prompt, February cargoes are worth less, traders said.

ANGOLA

* "Chinese demand for Angolan cargoes has picked up in the last few days," said one West African crude oil trader at a large bank. "Refining margins are now better than has been reported, largely due to stronger middle distillates."

* Pazflor: one cargo was reported unsold for March, asking around dated Brent flat. Potential buyers assessed the grade at closer to dated Brent minus 20 cents.

* Dalia/Palanca: an end-March cargo each of Dalia and Palanca were reported offered.

ASIAN TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a buying tender running for April-loading crude, traders said. The result of the tender was expected to be known by Thursday. In its last spot tender, IOC has bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude for loading in March-April from Glencore.

DATABASE

