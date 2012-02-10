* Qua Iboe at dated Brent +2.80, unchanged
* Bonny slightly weaker as supplies improve
* Angolan programmes expected end of next week
GENEVA, Feb 10 Light, sweet West African
crude oil differentials were steady on the back of improving
demand from European refiners and sporadic buying interest from
U.S. refiners, but other grades, including Bonny Light and
Angolan barrels, have weakened.
Fewer than 10 cargoes in West Africa are now available for
March loading, traders said, including at least one cargo each
of former Nigerian benchmark Bonny Light and Brass River.
Traders said U.S. refiner Sunoco and Spain's Repsol had both
been active buyers this week.
Asia's imports of crude from West Africa are at record highs
as Asia cuts imports from Iran, a Reuters survey of West African
oil flows suggests.
NIGERIA
* Traders said only half a dozen Nigerian cargoes remained
for lifting in March.
* Qua Iboe: All sold out for March. Cargoes of Nigeria's
largest stream were assessed between dated Brent plus $2.70 and
$2.90 a barrel, unchanged since mid-week.
* Bonny Light: an extra cargo allocated to Vitol for loading
Feb. 14-15 has been added to the programme, bringing the total
to seven cargoes. Bonny Light was assessed at an unusually large
discount to Qua of around 30 cents.
ANGOLA
* Only three to four Angolan cargoes are left available for
March loading.
* Angola's loading programme for April was expected around
the end of next week, probably on Feb. 16 or 17.
* Girassol: premiums have slipped sharply in the past week
to around dated Brent plus $2.20 to plus $2.30 as demand for
light sweet barrels has increased relative to heavy sweet. A
week ago, Girassol cargoes were being quoted at close to dated
plus $2.50.
* Dalia: Statoil had one cargo for loading March 29-30 was
still available.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)