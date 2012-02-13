LONDON, Feb 13 Spot differentials on
Nigerian light sweet crude were steady on Monday as cargoes for
March loading were getting sold slowly, while added February
cargoes weighed on overall sentiment.
Traders said some demand from U.S. companies had been
supporting differentials on Nigerian crude.
"U.S. purchase is spread over sometime. Companies like
ConocoPhillips do not rush to buy," a trader said.
NIGERIA, OTHER
* March Qua Iboe have been sold out. Prices were seen
between Dated Brent plus $2.40 and $2.60 a barrel, steady from
late last week.
* Some cargoes for Bonny Light were still available for
sale. Prices were assessed about parity or 10 cents below Qua
Iboe.
* Traders said Vitol had sold the second of the added
February cargoes to Spain. The offer price for the Feb. 20-21
loading cargo was dated plus $2.25 a barrel, traders said. This
was not confirmed.
* ConocoPhillips bought eight or nine cargoes for March
loading, which traders described as fair demand. The cargoes
included Nigerian Bonny Light, Okono and Brass River, Angolan
Cabinda and N'Kossa from The Republic of Congo. This was not
confirmed by the company.
* March 11-12 Nigerian Yoho and Equatorial Guinea's Zafiro
for March 24-25 were sold to BP. These were not confirmed.
* Shipping data showed TotalERG chartered a suezmax tanker
for March 2. Traders said it was to load Antan, which was
originally to be loaded March 3-4.
* The other cargo of Antan for March 25-26 was swapped with
BP's 29-30 Plutonio. This was not confirmed.
* Chevron booked Delta Hellas for March 4 to the east coast
of Australia. Traders said the ship was likely to carry its
cargo of Agbami.
ANGOLA
* Trading of March Angolan cargoes remain subdued with only
end-month Dalia unsold. The April loading programme is expected
to be released later this week.
TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner,
bought one very large carrier of Nigerian light sweet crude via
a tender, traders said on Monday.
* IOC bought two 950,000 barrel cargoes of Qua Iboe for
April loading from a European oil major. This was not confirmed
and price details did not emerge.
* Subsequently, IOC issued another tender to buy West
African light sweet crude and a rare tender to buy heavy crude.
* Both tenders are intended to buy April loading cargoes and
will close on Tuesday and bids will remain valid until Thursday.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)