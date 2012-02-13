LONDON, Feb 13 Spot differentials on Nigerian light sweet crude were steady on Monday as cargoes for March loading were getting sold slowly, while added February cargoes weighed on overall sentiment.

Traders said some demand from U.S. companies had been supporting differentials on Nigerian crude.

"U.S. purchase is spread over sometime. Companies like ConocoPhillips do not rush to buy," a trader said.

NIGERIA, OTHER

* March Qua Iboe have been sold out. Prices were seen between Dated Brent plus $2.40 and $2.60 a barrel, steady from late last week.

* Some cargoes for Bonny Light were still available for sale. Prices were assessed about parity or 10 cents below Qua Iboe.

* Traders said Vitol had sold the second of the added February cargoes to Spain. The offer price for the Feb. 20-21 loading cargo was dated plus $2.25 a barrel, traders said. This was not confirmed.

* ConocoPhillips bought eight or nine cargoes for March loading, which traders described as fair demand. The cargoes included Nigerian Bonny Light, Okono and Brass River, Angolan Cabinda and N'Kossa from The Republic of Congo. This was not confirmed by the company.

* March 11-12 Nigerian Yoho and Equatorial Guinea's Zafiro for March 24-25 were sold to BP. These were not confirmed.

* Shipping data showed TotalERG chartered a suezmax tanker for March 2. Traders said it was to load Antan, which was originally to be loaded March 3-4.

* The other cargo of Antan for March 25-26 was swapped with BP's 29-30 Plutonio. This was not confirmed.

* Chevron booked Delta Hellas for March 4 to the east coast of Australia. Traders said the ship was likely to carry its cargo of Agbami.

ANGOLA

* Trading of March Angolan cargoes remain subdued with only end-month Dalia unsold. The April loading programme is expected to be released later this week.

TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner, bought one very large carrier of Nigerian light sweet crude via a tender, traders said on Monday.

* IOC bought two 950,000 barrel cargoes of Qua Iboe for April loading from a European oil major. This was not confirmed and price details did not emerge.

* Subsequently, IOC issued another tender to buy West African light sweet crude and a rare tender to buy heavy crude.

* Both tenders are intended to buy April loading cargoes and will close on Tuesday and bids will remain valid until Thursday.

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)