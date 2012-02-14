LONDON, Feb 14 Differentials on West African crude held steady in thin trading on Tuesday as the market focus was shifting to the April market.

The April loading programmes from Angola, Nigeria and most other African producers will start emerging later this week.

Traders also said an import tender from India would give further direction to the April market.

NIGERIA

* March Qua Iboe was assessed between Dated Brent plus $2.40 and $2.60 a barrel, steady from late last week.

* Although the market focus was shifting to April, a limited number of February and March cargoes of Nigerian crude were slowly finding buyers.

* Some cargoes for Bonny Light were still available for sale. Prices were assessed about parity or 10 cents below Qua Iboe.

* A cargo of Escravos, which had been added to the February loading programme, has been sold to India, traders said.

* Some support to light sweet crude in general my come from a fall in North Sea output in March.

* Supply will average 2.18 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, down 1.4 percent from 2.21 million bpd the previous month, data compiled by Reuters from loading programmes showed on Tuesday.

ANGOLA

* Trading of March Angolan cargoes remain subdued. The April loading programme is expected to be released later this week.

TENDERS

* The tender from Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner, to buy light sweet crude for April closed earlier on Tuesday. The result is expected to be release as early as Thursday.

* In the previous tender, IOC bought two 950,000 barrel cargoes of Qua Iboe for April loading ahead of the release of the April loading programme.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)