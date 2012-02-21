LONDON, Feb 20 Nigerian oil differentials on the remaining cargoes for March were steady on Tuesday, with traders weighing the potential impact of new Nigerian supplies in the April programme.

Total said on Monday that production from its Nigerian Usan offshore oil project would begin next month after traders told Reuters that cargoes are due to feature in the April loading programme.

Traders said they expected three cargoes of Usan to load in April and said this could rise further as volumes increase.

NIGERIA

* Traders said that official selling prices for Nigerian grades were set to be lower for March but the exact prices could not be confirmed.

* Export programmes for April are beginning to emerge.

* Nigeria is expected to export about 380,000 barrels of Qua Iboe crude oil per day in April, traders said on Monday, citing a preliminary loading programme. This is a rise from 368,000 barrels per day in March.

ANGOLA

* Unipec was heard to have bought at least one Cabinda cargo this week but the price was not revealed.

* Traders said roughly 15 cargoes were sold late last week ahead of the International Petroleum Week industry event, which is taking place in London this week.

TENDERS

* Indonesia issued a tender to buy Nigerian crude but support may be limited as it was seeking to buy crude for further out.

* Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, has issued two tenders to buy sweet crude for May-July delivery, traders said on Monday.

* The company is seeking offers for Nigerian Bonny Light, Qua Iboe and Escravos for May-June delivery. The tender will close on Feb. 22 with bids valid until Feb. 24.

* In a separate tender, it is seeking West African, Russian or Asian sweet crude for May delivery. This tender will close on Feb. 23 and will stay valid until a day later.

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner, has bought Nigerian light crude and Egyptian heavy crude in two tenders, traders said on Monday.

* IOC bought a 950,000-barrel cargo of Qua Iboe and the same volume of Escravos for April loading. The seller was Trafigura, traders said, but this was not confirmed.

* In a separate tender, IOC bought Egyptian Ras Gharib from another trading house, the traders said. It was rare for the company to issue a tender to buy heavy crude.

here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)